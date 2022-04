ACUSHNET— Aiden Hassey admitted to being a little nervous before taking the mound for his first varsity start against Old Rochester Regional at Pope Park on Tuesday. "I had some butterflies while I was warming up. It was our conference opener and a rivalry game for us, so there was a lot on the line," said Hassey, a junior right-hander. "I felt comfortable after getting through the first inning. My curveball was working for me and I settled into a good rhythm as the game went on."

