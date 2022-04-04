Is the Hyperscreen in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ a Pain to Use?

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.

