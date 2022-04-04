ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Multiple arrests made after street racing enforcement operation

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VsXM_0eyNnB1w00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol arrested four people Saturday night as part of a joint “Street Racing Enforcement Operation.”

The operation happened between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The zero-tolerance operation targeted offenses related to illegal “streetracing,” which BPD said has repeatedly put residents at risk.

According to BPD, numerous car crashes have been linked to illegal street racing , some of which lead to serious injury and sometimes even death.

In addition to the four arrests, officers issued 39 citations and impounded 13 cars. Two of the four arrests made that night were made of DUI drivers.

Accused street racers charged with murder are scheduled for trial in July

BPD and CHP said they are committed to making sure traffic remains safe for everyone and will continue their no-tolerance enforcement efforts to help curb illegal street racing and reckless driving.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Dui#California Highway Patrol#Murder#Reckless Driving#Bpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Name of man shot in parking lot on Belle Terrace released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police announced the name of the shooting victim on March 12 in the parking lot of 5000 Belle Terrace.  The Bakersfield Police Department said Marco Antonio Rosales, 19, was shot at the scene and died at Kern Medical Center just before 8:30 p.m. on March 17. Rosales and one other woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy