Bell County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches. North winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and falling snow can lower visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast. Some locations south and east of the tri-cities may not transition to snow until near dawn.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Davidson, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Elliott; Floyd; Greenup; Johnson; Lawrence; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make travel difficult in high profile vehicles.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ammie, or 9 miles north of Manchester, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Trixie around 250 PM EDT. Sebastian around 255 PM EDT. Arnett around 300 PM EDT. Turkey around 305 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yeadon and Jackson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible mainly on grassy areas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. The snow will gradually diminish through this morning. * WHERE...Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on poor visibility with the potential for slick roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Macon, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Macon; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Jackson, Macon and Southern Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold temperatures in the teens overnight overnight will lead to slippery roadways in any locations where snow covers the roads.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Owsley, northwestern Perry, southeastern Jackson, southwestern Breathitt, southeastern Lee and northern Clay Counties through 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sidell, or near Manchester, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sextons Creek, Sourwood, Ammie, Wild Cat, Hensley, Maulden, Nathanton and Seth around 150 PM EDT. Thomas, Taff, Trixie, Felty, Blake, Island City, Teges, Newfound, Oneida and Sturgeon around 155 PM EDT. Southfork, Gobbard, Ricetown, Conkling, Major, Sebastian, Lucky Fork, Scoville, Endee and Mistletoe around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Booneville, Cowcreek, Eversole, Lerose, Arnett, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Stay, Grass, Morris Fork, Jetts Creek, Copebranch, Turkey, Guerrant, Lone, Athol, Houston, Tallega, Sebastian`s Branch, Canoe, Canyon Falls and Monica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

