Las Vegas, NV

Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her GRAMMYs Debut With Epic 'Drivers License' Performance

By Rachel McRady‍ and Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood for her! Olivia Rodrigo slayed on the GRAMMYs stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night. This was the 19-year-old "Good 4 U" singer's first GRAMMYs performance as well as her first time attending the awards show. Rodrigo looked ethereal in a...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

