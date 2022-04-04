ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

By Jackie Willis‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified...

www.etonline.com

ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
Cosmopolitan

Critics' Choice Awards: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Boy oh boy, what a weekend. Last night we were blessed with not one but TWO different red carpets. First up was the BAFTAs, which brought with it a whole load of stunning celebrity fashion moments. Then, BAM! The 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards kicked off. What a time to be alive.
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson's sparkling Oscars after-party dress is more show-stopping than we imagined

Rebel Wilson turned heads in her head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. The actress, 42, was pictured at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills rocking a fringe floor-length dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps. To add to her glamorous appearance, Rebel wore her blonde hair in curls that fell past her shoulders, and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and lashings of black mascara.
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
