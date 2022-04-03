ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tim Barto: Theater of the absurd at the Oscars

By SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCj8c_0eyNldTk00

It’s taken me a week to do so publicly, but I must confess that I watched the Academy Awards show last Sunday night. The nominated movies were a mystery to me as I’d only seen a handful of them, but my wife and I started a tradition back when we were still dating during the late 1980s and we wanted to keep it going. It consists of ordering the entire entrée section of a Chinese restaurant menu to go, then gorging ourselves for a few hours while watching the Oscars. This became a family tradition we’ve maintained with our children, and it’s evolved into more of a reason to get together for a meal and some conversation.

When I was growing up, the family got together to watch most of the big award shows and competitions – the Emmys, the Grammys, and the Miss America Pageant. We used to guess the winners and keep score. The Oscars is the only one of those to survive family traditions. (The Miss America Pageant – with apologies to Emma Broyles, the recently crowned, and first, winner from Alaska – wasn’t even televised this past year.)

Years ago, our Oscar night conversations revolved around the movies, the movie stars, and (for the gals) who was best and worst dressed. Most of those interests have worn off over the years, especially the last five years or so, as the premiere awards show in the world devolved into a wokefest for Hollywood elite, and the movies being considered for accolades were nominated more for matters of sexual and racial diversity than cinematic excellence.

Still, spending a Sunday evening chowing down on sodium-enriched Asian cuisine has been a good enough excuse to continue getting together and putting up with it all. A plate full of mushroom chicken is usually enough to distract one from the incessant attacks on conservatives and signaling of leftist virtues.

But after this past weekend’s show, it may just be Mongolian beef and conversation that keeps future gatherings going.

The big event, of course, was Will Smith walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock across the face over a joke about Smith’s wife, one at which Smith had originally laughed. The network censors pushed the mute button, resulting in 20 seconds of silence, leaving the television audience to wonder what was going on.

After slapping the comedian, Smith went back to his seat and yelled obscenities (the “F dash dash dash word,” as Ralphie Parker described it in “A Christmas Story”). Rock did his best to maintain his composure and introduce the next award, while Smith was allowed to remain in the auditorium . . . and then received heaps of applause when awarded a Best Actor statuette 40 minutes later and then cried through a rambling acceptance speech.

The resultant memes have been pretty funny, albeit exhaustive. But the slapdown was only part of the bizarre story on display in Hollywood that night.

Three female co-hosts, all of whom are considered comedians, provided squirm-worthy jokes, many of them directed towards evil conservatives instead of laughs. Audience members were encouraged to shout “gay” to let Floridians know that their proposed legislation to keep sexual indoctrination out of public schools in favor of topics like reading – what the Left has ridiculously-tagged as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – was not to their liking. In another squirm-worthy bit, Wanda Sykes produced a partially shredded piece of paper and referred to it as voter registration form from the State of Texas.

We’ve come to expect that type of drivel from Hollywood, but there was another skit that exposed an amazing level of hypocrisy as well as squirminess. Co-hostess (I fully accept that using the suffix “ess” to denote a female fully reflects my complete lack of wokeness and makes me sexist) Regina Hall called a handful of handsome and, of course, ethnically diverse, actors onto the stage because they had failed their Covid tests. Hall let everyone know the men were to go backstage, take off their clothes, and have their throats swabbed by her tongue.

Then, just when we thought the bit was at its merciful end, Hall physically frisked presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, patting down and grabbing at them from the waist down. Woke women in the audience – most of whom, we can assume, have spent all kinds of energy decrying unwelcomed touching of females by males – laughed and applauded.

Would any of Hall’s antics have been allowed if she were a man and the people she called onto stage or and frisked were women? Not a chance. Absolutely no way. The PC police would have gone into hyperdrive. But when you’re woke, non-male, and non-white, you can get away with it.

Just two out of three of those criteria apparently allows a person to walk on stage and slap another person across the face, a display of “toxic masculinity” that would normally have the liberal elite crying for cancellation while gnashing their electronically-whitened teeth.

I miss the movies and the Hollywood of old. Men were men, women were women, and the Academy Awards honored the best of the art form.

Tim Barto is Vice President at Alaska Policy Forum, where team building consists of going bowling instead of the movie theater.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Wanda Sykes
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
The Week

Oscars team accused of lying about Will Smith slap debacle again

The team behind this year's Oscars has been accused of lying about the Will Smith slap debacle for a second consecutive day. On Friday's Good Morning America, 2022 Oscars producer Will Packer claimed Smith was not removed from the ceremony after slapping comedian Chris Rock because Rock himself didn't want him to be.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
The Guardian

If it takes Will Smith’s slap to make people watch the Oscars, is it doomed?

Without question, Sunday night’s Oscars were the ugliest in history. By physically assaulting a performer onstage, Will Smith managed to cause irreparable damage to the ceremony. And the outright failure of the show’s producers and guests to chastise Smith, or even fully acknowledge his attack, has thrown the entire Academy into disrepute. However, if you squint hard enough and look at it from just the right angle, it might have been just the thing that the Oscars needed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Chinese
tvinsider.com

Oscars 2022: Which Host Was the Best? (POLL)

The Oscars 2022 is doing something a bit different when it comes to the host: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer are sharing the spotlight. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Sykes said that they’d be opening the show together “and then you’ll see different variations of hosts. It might be one of us. It might two of us.” So how exactly did it work?
CELEBRITIES
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

Will Smith wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2022

Will Smith has won the Best Actor Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards for his role in King Richard. He was up against Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick... Tick... Boom), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos). "Richard Williams was...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bad Boys 4' Reportedly 'Paused' Due to Will Smith Oscars Slap

Will Smith's film slate is slimming down as more and more studios reconsider their upcoming project with the actor. Smith made headlines last week when he interrupted the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live TV and scream obscenities at him. On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several movies in development with Smith are pausing, including the untitled Bad Boys for Life sequel, Bad Boys 4.
MOVIES
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy