Alabama G Jaden Shackelford declares for NBA draft

By AJ Spurr
By AJ Spurr
3 days ago
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford is saying goodbye to the collegiate ranks and will look to go professional, he announced via a message shared to his Twitter.

Shackelford spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, where, over his career, he averaged 40% shooting from the field, over 15 points per game 77% from the line.

In his message, Shackelford thanks coach Nate Oats and the coaching staff for recruiting him and working with him over the three seasons he was with the program. He also thanked the Alabama fans for embracing him and making him feel welcome.

He has the potential to be an early second-round selection in the 2022 NBA draft, but his projected landing spot could change depending on how he performs in front of scouts and coaches leading up to the draft.

