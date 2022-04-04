ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting markets putting Palin on top, Begich second

By Suzanne Downing
 2 days ago
The betting markets are already taking wagers on the race to replace Alaska’s congressional representative. PredictIt, which is a place where people bet on current events and candidate chances, says Alaska’s former governor has the best chance of winning the seat that is vacant after the death of Congressman Don Young.

Palin bets are now going for 55 cents, with Nick Begich bets now going for 25 cents.

PredictIt is a betting market established by an academic group as a way to determine if real betting was a predictor of success. Owned by Victoria University in New Zealand, PredictIt has offered betting exchanges on political and financial events since 2014. It is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The wagering is taking place among people in the Lower 48 who are not that familiar with Alaska politics in general, and many are not likely aware of the new ranked choice voting system that will determine the next winners.

In the new market opened for the congressional seat, Al Gross bets are at 15 cents and Tara Sweeney comes in fourth at 10 cents. Josh Revak, Gregg Brelsford and Chris Constant are 2 cents or lower.

John Aristotle Phillips, co-founder of the prediction company, says that platforms like this are better than polls because people have skin in the game and are more likely to consider the risk of their choices. But in a place like Alaska, and with an election that has 50 contenders in the special primary election, the odds are that the people betting have not had a chance to fully comprehend all the moving parts, including the fact that Palin supported Bill Walker for governor, brought down the oil industry by signing the ACES tax scheme, and has not given back to Alaska conservative causes since she left office.

Breaking: Nick Begich gets unanimous endorsement for Congress from Alaska Outdoor Council

Republican candidate Nick Begich received yet another big endorsement on Thursday: The Alaska Outdoor Council has just voted unanimously to endorse him for Congress. One of the most respected organizations that advocates for hunting and fishing, the Alaska Outdoor Council was ranked by the University of Alaska as a top influential advocacy organization in Alaska. It has thousands of members and raises millions of dollars to advocate for access to Alaska’s outdoor recreation opportunities.
Will Palin jump in for congressional race? Maybe.

Former Gov. Sarah Palin said today she would love to be the next congressional representative for Alaska — if asked. Palin, who in 2008 joined the presidential ticket of Sen. John McCain, told Newsmax host Eric Bolling, “If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place I would be humbled and honored … In a heartbeat, I would. We will see how this process goes in filling that seat – it would be an honor.”
Do Santa Claus or Sarah Palin have a shot at Congress?

With 50 people in the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, politicos are noodling through the shifting math problem for how many votes the candidates would probably need to emerge from the June 11 special election primary into in the final four for the special general election set for Aug. 16.
Editorial: Anchorage Daily News editorial board disgraces itself again

In an editorial filled with factual errors, the Anchorage Daily News has said that the administration of Mayor Dave Bronson is dishonest. It’s the same editorial board that remained silent when former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz couldn’t keep his pants up. The editorial board that never said a word when Berkowitz spoke to the “Sea of revolutionaries, and it makes my heart glad.” The editorial board that gave former disgraced Gov. Bill Walker a pass after he folded his tent upon the publicity surrounding his rogue best friend and lieutenant governor.
Suzanne Downing: Not so fast on Palin for Congress

To the rest of America, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is a conservative standard-bearer, and now that she’s running for Congress, they may think she’s a shoo-in. But for Alaskans, it’s “not so fast.” We lived through her time in office, and we’ve not recovered.
Monday newsletter: Palin makes it interesting

For readers who don’t subscribe to the Monday-Wednesday-Friday Must Read Alaska newsletter, (subscribe at this link) here’s what you’re missing in this morning’s email:. Good morning from Somewhere in Alaska … A wild weekend of news it was! The race to replace Don Young just became...
Fairbanks: Fundraiser for Nick Begich has 128 co-hosts

As the body of Congressman Don Young lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, and as eulogies are being made and eyes are brimming in Statuary Hall, Alaskans back home are already trying to figure out what’s next, with an election clock that is ticking. For now,...
