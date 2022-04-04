Tweed Ride rolls through Portland streets once again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yes, it’s the 21st Century, but sometimes wearing old-style British tweed and going for a bike ride seems like the thing to do.

That’s what happened Sunday when the Portland Tweed Ride hit the streets of the city again — and the older the bike, the better.

“I think the bicycling part is obviously what brings us together. All bikes are welcome, but you know everybody does try to dig around their garage to find the oldest, most vintage, most British, most internally hubbed bike,” said ride co-leader Emee Pumarega.

This was the first tweed ride in Porland since 2019 because of the pandemic. There are two other tweed rides in Oregon, in Albany and in Corvallis.

