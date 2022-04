Multiple reports Monday afternoon say Tom Izzo's longtime assistant Dwayne Stephens has been chosen to lead the WMU Men's basketball program back to glory. Stephens, who played for Izzo at Michigan State from 1989 to '93, has been an Izzo assistant for 19 seasons, including the last ten as Associate Coach. In that time, the Spartans have been to five Final Fours, and won six Big Ten basketball titles and four conference tournaments.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO