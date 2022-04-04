ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tick tock: Your body clocks

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023VTQ_0eyNkOc000
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Did you know that your body has its own internal network of clocks? These biological clocks help you feel alert during the day, hungry at mealtimes, and sleepy at night.

Keeping your body’s daily cycles, or circadian rhythms, in sync is important for your health.

“Circadian rhythms are big influencers in the body,” explains NIH’s Dr. Michael Sesma, an expert in circadian biology.

“They affect almost every part of your physiology in one way or another. Learning how the rhythm is generated is critical for understanding health.”

Our natural daily rhythms are synchronized with the sun. A “master clock” in the brain receives direct input from the eyes and coordinates all the biological clocks in the body.

During the day, it sends signals to other brain regions to make hormones that will help keep you awake, boost your heart rate, and give you energy.

In the evening, when less light enters your eyes, it triggers production of a hormone called melatonin. Melatonin makes you feel drowsy and helps you stay asleep.

“Many of your body’s functions and normal daily activities—like sleeping, waking, eating, and going to the bathroom—are patterned around this 24-hour cycle,” Sesma explains.

Your biological clock’s “settings” are determined by specific genes. These settings can affect body temperature, blood pressure, activity level, inflammation (your body’s protective response to injury or infection), fertility, mood, and brain functions.

Even the timing of health-related events can be related to your biological clocks. For instance, heart attacks are more likely to occur early in the morning, when the level of a hormone called cortisol starts its daily rise.

Circadian rhythms can influence eating habits, digestion, and metabolism (how our body uses and stores energy), too.

Researchers have found that eating later in the day, closer to when melatonin is released, can disrupt the body’s natural rhythms.

This can lead to increased body fat and weight gain, which are often associated with obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Time of day has also been shown to impact the effectiveness and side effects of certain medications, including those used to treat cancer.

Be mindful about how you may be altering your circadian rhythms. “Our around-the-clock society creates challenges for our internal clocks,” Sesma says.

“There are lots of modern situations that can disrupt our rhythms, and some may contribute to health problems.”

For instance, shift workers who must be on the job after the sun goes down are at odds with their biological clocks.

They may be tired at work and have trouble falling or staying asleep during daylight hours after work. Studies show that shift workers have an increased risk for heart disease, digestive disturbances, cancer, depression, and other health problems.

Traveling across time zones can also disrupt your circadian rhythms. The brain has trouble adjusting when the time of day suddenly changes. The result is jet lag.

“Researchers are considering the time of day and how to sync up with the body’s clocks in all aspects of health, even the best time to have surgery on specific parts of the body,” Sesma says.

These studies may lead to new insights into a range of clock-related disorders, from insomnia and jet lag to diabetes.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about sleep, please read studies about nightly sleep of 5 hours, less, may increase the risk of dementia and this herb may help you sleep well at night.

For more information about sleep and your health, please see recent studies about how to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and results showing sleep can maximize vaccine effectiveness.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

108K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

52M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Body#Biological Clocks#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Cycles#Nih
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Esquire

How to Know if You Get Enough Deep Sleep

Sleep deprivation isn’t just bad for your driving and thinking ability. During those 7 to 9 hours of snooze time you should be getting, the brain and the body undergo various recovery processes. Without that, you leave yourself open to a host of issues, including heart disease, erectile dysfunction, and a weakened immune system among other problems.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Sleep and Aging

For older adults, some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. Sleep changes as we age, and usually not for the better. Some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. By 2050, the population over 60 years of age worldwide will surpass 2 billion. Therefore, sleep issues will only increase, contributing to the existing public health crisis known as insufficient sleep.
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Long naps may be early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study shows

Taking long naps could be a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study that tracked the daytime sleeping habits of elderly people. The findings could help resolve the conflicting results of the effects of napping on cognition in older adults, with some previous studies highlighting the benefits of a siesta on mood, alertness and performance on mental tasks.
HEALTH
Norwalk Reflector

Feeling tired? It could be a sleep disorder

Do you feel tired? Many of us probably do. Between work, taking care of kids, cold weather, and more, there are plenty of reasons we might be feeling a little sleepy every now and then. With the recent time change tonight, you may even be expecting some extra tiredness this week. However, if you wake up day after day exhausted and not feeling refreshed after a full night’s sleep, you could have a sleep disorder.
HEALTH
WRAL News

Need rest? Here's how to choose to best sleep supplement

If you are one of the millions of Americans who has trouble sleeping, supplements could solve your problem. However, before you buy or try anything, there are a few important things to consider. Kelly Goldstein, breast cancer survivor, had trouble falling asleep for years - until her doctor prescribed Ambien.
HEALTH
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy