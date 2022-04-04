ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people sleeping in parked car killed in Maui crash, victims identified | Update

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAALAEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road. Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were...

