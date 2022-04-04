ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Photo Gallery: Elite 11 Regional Atlanta at Carrollton High School

By Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Clemson Insider was on hand at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta to check out some big-time quarterback prospects.

Among some of those targets were IMG Academy quarterback Jayden Bradford, Providence Day School quarterback Jadyn Davis and Briarwood Christian (AL) quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

The elite quarterback competition allowed for some of the nation’s top gunslingers from eighth-graders to rising seniors to compete and improve their skillsets with the help of renowned quarterback coaches. They were put through drills by the likes of Quincy Avery, who is Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback’s coach, and former University of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery .

Community Policy