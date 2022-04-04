JJ Spaun wins Valero Texas Open

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Today, we’re going to look at the 25 best non-conference games of the 2022 college football season. This season has no shortage of anticipated non-conference matchups, though, to be honest, there were better non-conference games last season. Let’s dive into the details; preference was given to non-conference games that...
Comments / 0