Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac originally wasn’t over the moon to appear in another Disney franchise. The “Moon Knight” star revealed to Radio Times that he was hesitant to jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy series. “For me, it was all reservations,” Isaac said. “I had just kind of got out of the whole, you know, big machinery of ‘Star Wars.’ And I was like, ‘I just really want to do character studies. And I don’t know.'” Isaac added, “It was months of smashing my head against a stone wall like,...

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO