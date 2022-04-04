Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Oujanea Jones Jones was last seen wearing black sweatpants and the black sweatshirt she is wearing in the above photo.

PITTSBURGH — SVU detectives with Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Oujanea Jones was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday evening, in the 3000 block of Glen Mawr Street.

Oujanea is 5′5″, 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and long black and blue braids.

Jones was last seen wearing black sweatpants and the black sweatshirt she is wearing in the above photo.

Police say she may be in the Sheraden neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (412)323-7141.

©2022 Cox Media Group