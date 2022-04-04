Two teens dead, identified in Box Elder County crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A preliminary investigation has uncovered further information on the rollover crash that occurred in Box Elder County on April 1 .

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on East Promontory Road when it drifted onto the east shoulder of the road near 2000 South. The vehicle then crossed over to the west shoulder of the road and then overcorrected back to the east, rolling at least two times before landing on the driver’s side.

All five occupants of the vehicle, who were between the ages of 15 and 19-years-old, were not wearing seatbelts and were all ejected.

The individual who was initially reported as dying on the scene has been identified as 18-year-old River Manning.

After being transported to the hospital via ambulance, 17-year-old Gage Manning died as well.

The other three occupants of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital via medical helicopter and have suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover.

At this time, alcohol consumption and vehicle speed are being investigated as contributing causes of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.