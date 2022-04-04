ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 arrested in connection with woman's alleged kidnapping from Cleveland RTA station, but victim still missing

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say they arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping of a woman from an RTA station Sunday afternoon. However, the woman is still missing. The incident occurred...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 10

JMC SEE YA!
3d ago

If ya found her SUV and not her chances are she's not alive. Sorry, but those two suspects probably robbed her and killed her and now they'll lawyer up not saying anything. Unless......

Reply
2
Related
WKYC

Woman gets life in prison for orchestrating beating death of 70-year-old man at East Cleveland AutoZone

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old woman will serve a lengthy period behind bars for her role in the death of a 70-year-old East Cleveland man nearly a year ago. Tiffany Gardner, of Cleveland, received a life sentence Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Deena R. Calabrese allowing her to apply for parole after 15 years. A jury convicted her of both murder and felonious assault three weeks ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lawrence Post

Woman lured her date, whom she met on a dating website, to a hotel room and stabbed him as a form of retaliation for the death of a military leader killed in a US drone strike

The 21-year-old woman reportedly stabbed her date, whom she met on the dating website, inside a hotel room as a form of retaliation for the death of a military leader killed in a US drone strike in 2020. She and the male victim reportedly met on a dating website Plenty of Fish. The woman then lured her victim to a hotel, where they rented a room together.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rta#Cleveland Police#Greater Cleveland#Detroit#Cleveland Rta
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy