Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northern Simpson County in central Mississippi South central Hinds County in central Mississippi Northeastern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from Dry Grove to near Hazlehurst, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Crystal Springs around 1255 PM CDT. Terry around 100 PM CDT. Hopewell around 105 PM CDT. Whites around 110 PM CDT. Florence, Harrisville and Monterey around 115 PM CDT. Star around 120 PM CDT. Piney Woods around 125 PM CDT. Cato around 130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include D`Lo, Braxton and Puckett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO