ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored with a Navy ship in her name

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - The U.S. Navy will name a Navy ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died at 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2020. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, announced that a replenishment oiler ship will be named after Ginsburg in honor of...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Sojourner Truth
Kingsport Times-News

Jackson is qualified to be a Supreme Court justice

USA Today labeled the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court as a “four-day spectacle.” Affirmative action, how deep her Protestant faith is, and the type of persons she represented as a public defender were hot spots. It seems to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg monument

- New York, New York - Visiting info: Open year-round to the public New York is a city teeming with statues of some of history’s most notable figures. Of the more than 150 life-sized bronze and stone sculptures that dot the boroughs, only five of them depict women. This underrepresentation—which is true of public monuments around the world, not just in New York—is changing. In 2020, a statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice elected to the Supreme Court of the United States, was unveiled in her native Brooklyn. Located in the heart of the borough, the statue earned RBG’s approval before her death in 2020 and sees her portrayed in a “dignified” manner. Throughout her career in law, Bader-Ginsburg fought tirelessly against gender discrimination and argued several landmark cases on gender equality, becoming a champion for women’s rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Bader#Late Supreme Court#Wkrc#The U S Navy#The Supreme Court#Supreme Court Justice
NBC Washington

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Art to Be Auctioned in Alexandria

Art and personal items owned by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be auctioned next month in Alexandria, Virginia. The auction April 27 and 28 will benefit the Washington National Opera, The Potomack Company auction house in Old Town announced. Items from Ginsburg’s collection of modern art will...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy