Two UMKC transfers follow Hoyt, commit to OSU

By Davis Cordova, Staff Reporter, @DavisCordova11
ocolly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomie Alnatas and Landry Williams, pair of Kansas City transfers, announced on Sunday via social media that they would be playing at Oklahoma State following former UMKC coach Jacie Hoyt to Stillwater. Alnatas,...

