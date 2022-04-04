ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best New Artist Nominee The Kid LAROI Is 'Really Excited' About the 2022 Grammys Afterparties

By Brianne Tracy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAROI — who is up for best new artist, as well as album of the year, for his work on Justin Bieber's Justice — added that he's most excited to see his fellow nominees BTS. "I would love to meet BTS. They're super cool," he said, before adding, "I love...

