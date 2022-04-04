New Hampshire man charged in Bradford hit & run

After reportedly eluding Vermont authorities for a week, a Grafton County, New Hampshire, man has been charged in connection with a March 25 hit-and-run crash .

William Rutledge, Jr., 46, of Piermont is accused of injuring a 62-year-old woman in the crash in front of the Hannaford supermarket on Route 5 in Bradford.

Vermont State Police needed a full week to find Rutledge, but they’ve arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident. He’s due in court on April 27. The woman suffered minor injuries.

