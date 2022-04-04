ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic Get Lucky With ‘777’ Performance at the 2022 Grammys

By Heran Mamo
 3 days ago

Silk Sonic performed “777” at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The new Kings of Roll Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak channeled Elvis Presley’s white bejeweled jumpsuits — and Andy sported a bowl cut — for the first performance of the evening from their Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums No. 1 album An Evening With Silk Sonic . Backed by a full band and a replica of the “Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign, Silk Sonic brought the sights and scenes of the Strip inside.

“Las Vegas, we hot! Silk Sonic, we hot!” Mars screeched before letting out a Little Richard-like growl and singing the lyric, “I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll.” The city was certainly theirs for the taking. Especially after their show the previous night for their 13-date “An Evening With Silk Sonic” residency down the Strip as the Park MGM.

Silk Sonic earned three nominations this year, including record of the year. The duo won song of the year and tied for best R&B performance with their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Leave the Door Open” alongside Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.” This marks Silk Sonic’s first and second Grammy awards (totaling 13 for Mars and six for .Paak) since the dynamic funky duo made their television debut at last year’s show, where Mars and .Paak also gave a special tribute to Little Richard during the in memoriam section of the show. And this year’s performance certainly felt like a secondary tribute.

