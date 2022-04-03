ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC now the team to beat for top five-star recruit?

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well.

Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for his service.

As we sit here on Sunday, the recruitment appears to have shifted in the Tar Heels favor. Two Duke reporters have officially switched their crystal ball predictions on 247 Sports from Duke to North Carolina , shifting the predictions to the Tar Heels.

With that, UNC now has the majority of the crystal ball predictions with 83.7 percent. There are no more predictions for Duke and South Carolina has just one although they seem to be out of the running. This is GREAT news for UNC as they should get a HUGE piece to their 2023 class.

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans React To National Championship Game National Anthem

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Doug Edert Releases Statement On Transfer Decision

After blossoming into a March Madness darling, Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert has decided to enter the transfer portal. Joe Tipton of On3 was first to report that Edert is entering the transfer portal. It’s too early to tell which programs will pursue Edert, but he’s an attractive option for teams in need of a sharpshooting guard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith departs Blue Devils for Louisville

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only coach leaving Duke now that the Blue Devils’ season is over. Nolan Smith, an assistant coach for Duke since April 2021 and with Duke since Feb. 2016, is headed to the University of Louisville to join new head coach Kenny Payne, multiple sources say. Both Payne and Smith formerly spent time in the NBA.
DURHAM, NC
