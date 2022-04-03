UNC now the team to beat for top five-star recruit?

The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well.

Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for his service.

As we sit here on Sunday, the recruitment appears to have shifted in the Tar Heels favor. Two Duke reporters have officially switched their crystal ball predictions on 247 Sports from Duke to North Carolina , shifting the predictions to the Tar Heels.

With that, UNC now has the majority of the crystal ball predictions with 83.7 percent. There are no more predictions for Duke and South Carolina has just one although they seem to be out of the running. This is GREAT news for UNC as they should get a HUGE piece to their 2023 class.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .