Blackhawks name Chris Vosters their new TV play-by-play announcer

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks on Sunday evening named Chris Vosters their new television play-by-play announcer.

Vosters will succeed Pat Foley, who began calling Blackhawks games in 1980 and who has spent 39 seasons in the booth for them. Last June, Foley and the Blackhawks announced that this 2021-’22 season would be his last with them in the broadcast booth.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and succeed the great Pat Foley,” Vosters said in a statement.

“This is more than just a job. It’s the opportunity to work for one of the NHL’s flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey.

I’ve had so much fun getting to know the team, its staff and its fans this season. I want to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz along with Jaime Faulkner for believing in me, and I’m so excited to be a part of the Blackhawks’ family for years to come.”

Vosters, 30, joined the Blackhawks broadcast team this season as Foley only worked a partial schedule. Vosters previously worked for the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports and Stadium. His experience includes calling ice hockey for NBC Sports in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Foley’s final broadcast will come when the Blackhawks host the Sharks on April 14, the organization also said Sunday.

“We are excited to celebrate Pat’s retirement on April 14 as he has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Blackhawks and will forever be a part of the family,” Blackhawks president of business operations Jamie Faulkner said in a statement. “It is great to have Pat with us as we take the next step and pass the torch to the future of our broadcast team. As we continue to ‘reimagine the potential of hockey,’ we have found that our broadcast is a key element to connecting with our fans. Having Chris join and lead our broadcast team moving forward will help push us to the future of Blackhawks hockey. For many years, our fans have enjoyed the energy, passion for the game and creativity that Pat has brought to our broadcasts, and we are confident that Chris will carry that tradition to our fans moving forward.”

Vosters is an honors graduate from the University of Wisconsin. After Foley’s final broadcast on April 14, Vosters will call the final seven Blackhawks games of the season that are carried on NBC Sports Chicago.