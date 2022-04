Fire displaces four in Orting. (Graham Fire and Rescue)

ORTING, Wash. — Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Orting on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 21600 block of 191st Street for a house fire.

Crews said no one was injured, and they were able to put out the fire quickly.

However, they said the house is a total loss.

Firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire, but they are investigating.

