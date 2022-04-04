ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA unveils Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award; Given to Carmelo Anthony

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR4bV_0eyNehgl00

The National Basketball Association unveiled an award honoring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dedicated not only to his incredible on-court career, but to the social work that he has continued to do well past his playing days.

Titled the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, the award was unveiled prior to Sunday's Lakers-Nuggets matchup, the award was designed by a team of artists focused on Abdul-Jabbar's legacy and what it means to be a Social Justice Champion.

The trophy itself features a 3D print of Abdul-Jabbar's hands holding up a basket-ball globe, meant to symbolize the impact that athletes and activists can make using their platforms worldwide. The six-sided gold base, meant to represent the six NBA championships that Abdul-Jabbar earned during his career, is also meant to symbolize harmony and balance.

The NBA chose to honor Abdul-Jabbar with this award due to his "commitment to creating an equal and just society, leveling the playing field and ensuring that every child is free to dream as inspiration," as detailed in the NBA's press release on the award.

Marcus Graham Project artists involved in the production of the award -- Lacy Talley, Vijay Singh, Jason Garrett and James Adams Jr. -- all worked with both Abdul-Jabbar and Carmelo Anthony, who was given the award ahead of Sunday's game.

You can watch the NBA legend award Anthony with the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Trophy via NBA's YouTube .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Graham
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Social Justice#Lakers Nuggets
FanSided

Russell Westbrook still isn’t done throwing Frank Vogel under the bus

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook isn’t quite finished with hinting at disagreement with Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff. When ESPN reported in early March that the Lakers organization was pressuring Frank Vogel to demote Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, Vogel maintained that there was enough time for Westbrook to turn his season around the way he did with the Washington Wizards.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Hakeem Olajuwon And Shaquille O’Neal Rode A Tandem Bicycle In Central Park For A Taco Bell Commercial In 1995

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the best players in the history of the NBA. Both Hakeem and Shaq are considered elite big men who revolutionized the league. During the absence of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Hakeem actually faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. But while the competition on the court was fierce, off the court, the duo were strolling around on a tandem bike in New York.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Simmons believes Warriors will unleash Kuminga in playoffs

It remains to be seen what Jonathan Kuminga’s playoff role will look like for the Warriors, but Bill Simmons believes NBA history could repeat itself when it comes to the teenage talent. As a rookie on the 1996-97 Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was thrust into playoff action at...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
Complex

LeBron Lists Son and Steph as Who He Wants to Play With in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Clip: ‘Bronny’s No. 1’

Ahead of this week’s episode of The Shop, an exclusive clip features LeBron James breaking down who he wants to play basketball with the most. In the clip above, LeBron reveals that his son Bronny is “number one on my fucking list” as far as players he wants to play professional basketball with. “Nah, he can’t beat me,” he said when asked by Gunna if he could be bested by Bronny.
NBA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy