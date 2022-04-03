ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bey, Jackson lead Pistons past Pacers 121-117

By MARK AMBROGI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D596b_0eyNebOP00
1 of 10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead the sharpshooting Detroit Pistons past the Indiana Pacers 121-117 on Sunday.

Bey hit 11 of 18 shots, including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes. The Pistons, who have won three games in a row, sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters.

“My team did a great job of playing together,” Bey said. “I just tried to take what the defense was giving me. We were playing together, sharing the ball and the coaching staff did a good job putting us in the right position.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey thought Bey could go for 50 points, but the Pistons needed to play some young players.

“When he gets going, he gets it going,” Casey said. “When he started in the first quarter, the basket looked like the ocean. He has that knack. He’s more than just a shooter. He’s putting it on the floor, he’s posting up, he’s really expanding his game. He has to take a lot of things he’s doing well now and keep improving over the summer.”

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Pacers, who have lost seven straight.

Tyrese Haliburton flirted with a triple-double with 19 points, a career high-tying 17 assists and a season-high nine rebounds. He became the first player in Pacers history to record at least 17 assists without a turnover and first to do it in the NBA since LeBron James on March 21, 2018.

“I pride myself on taking care of the ball and getting guys involved,” Haliburton said. “I think that’s my best asset as a point guard.”

Buddy Hield and Isiah Jackson also scored 19 each for the Pacers. Hield had a season-high nine rebounds and Jackson had seven as the Pacers held a 58-38 rebounding edge.

Detroit, which shot 43.4% overall from the field, erased a 66-62 halftime by outscoring the Pacers by 11 in the third quarter to take a 98-91 lead.

Bey scored 15 of Detroit’s first 17 points, finishing with 20 points in the first quarter as the Pistons led 38-34 lead after the first quarter.

The Pistons hit their first eight 3-point shots and 10 off their first 11 3-pointers.

“We just didn’t play well at all,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Our level of consistent hard play just wasn’t there from start to finish. They played hard from start to finish.”

Haliburton said poor starts have plagued the Pacers.

“We need to have more of a sense of urgency starting games,” he said. “This is our fourth or fifth game in a row where we start bad and then get it going. We have to open games like that.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: Cade Cunningham missed the game with right hip soreness. ... Carsen Edwards, who averaged 26.7 points with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, signed a two-year deal Sunday. The former Purdue standout scored 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting off the bench and had nine assists. “He had no clue what we were doing, he just walked in off the streets,” Casey said. “He came in played hard, played the right way. He’s a little sparkplug.”. ... Braxton Key signed a two-way deal with the Pistons and scored 12 points. ... Detroit released Chris Smith, who recently had ACL surgery.

Pacers: Chris Duarte remained sidelined with a sore left big toe. The rookie hasn’t played since March 15 and Carlisle said it’s likely Duarte will miss the last three games. ... Reggie Miller was a surprise guest to help celebrate media relations director David Benner’s retirement after 28 years.

Pistons: Hosts Dallas on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Hosts Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Braxton Key
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Detroit, aims for 50th win this season

Dallas Mavericks (49-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look for its 50th win this season when the Mavericks visit the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have gone 13-26 at home. Detroit ranks eighth in the league with 10.9...
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Tremendous in Playoff-Clinching Win

3 observations after Embiid (44 points) wills Sixers to playoff-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Appropriately, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot Sunday night behind a tremendous performance from their MVP contender. Joel Embiid posted 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the...
NBA
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
MLive.com

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons picks and predictions for Wednesday night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’ve got a cross-conference late season matchup, as the Detroit Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks. These teams are in very different spots, as...
DETROIT, MI
WCNC

Charlotte Hornets fall to Miami Heat, 144-115

MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and the Miami Heat moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Miami won its fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Timeline of NBA in 2010s as league celebrates 75th season

Timeline of the National Basketball Association during the 2010s to the NBA’s 75th season. The timeline includes milestone moments in the league’s history and key moments off the court as the NBA celebrates its 75th season:. June 17, 2010: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 83-79...
NBA
FOX Sports

Orlando plays Cleveland on 3-game home skid

LINE: Magic -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Cleveland looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Magic are 10-39 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging only 103.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth...
NBA
FOX Sports

Porzingis scores 25, Wizards cruise to win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy