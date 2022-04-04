ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners avoid arbitration with RF Mitch Haniger for 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with right fielder Mitch Haniger, agreeing to terms on a $7.75 million contract for the 2022 season on Sunday.

Haniger is coming off arguably the best season of his career with a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBIs. The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2018 before injuries derailed the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Haniger played in 157 games last season and batted .253 with an .805 OPS. The team did not announce his 2022 salary. He made $3.010 million last year and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Hanger had asked for $8 million in arbitration, and Seattle was offering $6.71 million.

Seattle has two arbitration-eligible players remaining that it has not agreed to terms with: second baseman Adam Frazier and outfielder Jesse Winker. Both Frazier and Winker were All-Stars last season. Frazier made $4.085 million and Winker made $3.15 million.

___

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
Yardbarker

Athletics trade left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea to the Padres

The San Diego Padres added a starter to their pitching rotation Sunday with a trade to acquire left-hander Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network. In addition to Manaea, the Padres will also get relief pitching prospect Aaron Holiday. Oakland will receive a pair...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jesse Winker
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Rf Mitch Haniger#Ap#The Seattle Mariners
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins release veteran OF Delino DeShields

The Marlins announced that outfielder Delino DeShields has been released from his minor league contract. DeShields didn’t show much in limited Grapefruit League action, getting just one hit in eight plate appearances over four games. DeShields’ strong center field glove and base-stealing ability earned him a regular spot in...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy