ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pageau scores 3 goals, Isles beat Devils for 4th straight

By TOM CANAVAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgC5u_0eyNeEHo00
1 of 11

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Cory Schneider were both in the right spot at the right time for the suddenly peaking New York Islanders on Sunday.

Pageau was in perfect position to score three goals and add an assist, and Schneider made the most of his first NHL game in more than two years in leading the Islanders to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, extending their winning streak to a season-high four straight games.

Schneider made 27 saves in playing in the league for the first time since March 6, 2020, when he was with the Devils.

“It’s easy to take the league for granted when you’re young and you’re playing a lot and things can change quickly, as we all know,” said Schneider, who has been in the American Hockey League this season. “Life in general, not just in hockey. So always be grateful for the chances you get and I thought my teammates worked really hard tonight to make my first game back.”

The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break.

Pageau really helped Schneider, scoring the game’s first three goals.

“I got a few bounces, I guess, tonight that was in the right spot and that puck landed on my stick,” said Pageau, who tallied on a breakaway and two slam dunks against Nico Daws. “I think our line has been doing a really good job in the past few games, getting some goals.

Linemate Kyle Palmieri added New York’s other goal and two assists, and defenseman Adam Pelech matched his career best with three assists. The Islanders are 11-3-1 in their last 14.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he didn’t tell Schneider, who has battled hip and groin injuries in recent years, about starting until Saturday.

“Everybody’s really happy for him and it doesn’t surprise me if you know Schneider he’s got a lot of the good stuff,” Trotz said. “He’s a hockey guy. He’s a great human, he’s got a real good work ethic and there’s zero ego, which is very refreshing.”

Jesper Boqvist, Tomas Tatar and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Daws made 25 saves.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said his team suffered a hangover from blowing a four-goal third period lead and losing to Florida in overtime Saturday.

“I thought we were really flat in the first period,” he said. “I think, maybe we were having a pity party from the night before where we felt pretty bad about the way that game ended and we didn’t have too much going on.”

The Devils played most of the final two periods without Jack Hughes and defenseman P.K. Subban. Hughes sustained a leg injury early in the second period when checked along the board by Oliver Wahlstrom. Subban got a game misconduct seconds later after picking up instigator and aggressor majors for fighting with Walhstrom.

Ruff had no update on Hughes or fellow forward Nathan Bastian, who also left with a lower body injury.

Pageau, who hadn’t had a goal in 13 games, scored on a breakaway at 11:56 of the first period and added a power-play goal just over two minutes later on a setup by Anders Lee. The third-line center got his 13th of the season and capped his fourth career hat trick — two regular season, two playoffs — at 14:58 of the second period on a great cross-ice setup by Pelech. He even caught one of the many hats thrown for the hat trick skating after the goal.

Boqvist got the Devils going, tipping Damon Severson’s point shot past Schneider, who was 10-10-3-1 in the AHL this season. Tatar closed the gap to a goal at 5:32.

After Palmieri restored the two-goal lead with with 5:07 left in regulation, Hischier with 1:06 left and the Devils’ net empty. New Jersey sent a dangerous cross-ice pass through the crease, but no one was there to poke it into the net and tie it.

Islanders: Travel to Dallas on Tuesday for the third of a five-game road trip.

Devils: Host the Rangers on Tuesday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
FOX Sports

Devils face the Rangers on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (44-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-39-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with New York after losing three straight games. The Devils are 15-23-4 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1...
NHL
FOX Sports

New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Carey Price to travel with Canadiens, likely won't play

Montreal Canadiens vice president of communications Chantal Machabée told reporters in February that there was no timetable for the return of star goaltender Carey Price, who hasn't played this season during his recovery from knee surgery he had on July 23. Per Sportsnet and the NHL's website, Price will...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Rangers visit the Blue Jays in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -165, Rangers +135. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin the season at home against the Texas Rangers. Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Gostisbehere’s OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping...
NHL
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Nathan Bastian
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Barry Trotz
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third,...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). Tuesday's game is the front end of a home-and-home set. The scene will shift to Nationwide Arena...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy