Shanghai reports 8,581 new asymptomatic, 425 new symptomatic COVID cases for April 3

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s financial hub of Shanghai reported 8,581 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 425 symptomatic COVID cases for April 3, the city’s government said on its official WeChat account on Monday.

That compared with 7,788 new asymptomatic cases and 438 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai last Monday begun a two-stage lockdown which days later was expanded to virtually the entire city, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.