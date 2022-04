Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 515 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO