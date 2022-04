Nearly a week after Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the ordeal is still the talk of the town. While on stage to present the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, asking if she'll star in a sequel to G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith didn't find it humorous, and Smith reacted with the smack, followed by a verbal warning to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Immediately following, Questlove's documentary Summer of Soul was announced as the winning film in its nominated category. But producer Joseph Patel said in a now-deleted tweet that Smith's actions "robbed" him and his team of their moment. Per The Jasmine Brand, he tweeted, "It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs."

