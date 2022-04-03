ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cap Rates Reach New Records

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder Group announced the release of its 1st Quarter Net Lease Research Report today. Cap rates in the single tenant net lease sector reached historic lows for all three asset classes in the first quarter of 2022. Single tenant cap rates compressed by 13, 10, and 17 basis points for...

rew-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rate surges to highest level since 2018

Mortgage rates surged this week, with the 30-year loan surpassing the 4.5% mark and hitting its highest level since 2018, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surged to 4.67% for the week ending March 31, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from 4.42% last week and from 3.18% last year.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for March 30, 2022: Rates Move Up

A variety of significant mortgage rates climbed higher today. There's been a staggering climb in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates inched upward as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic. They rise and fall on a daily basis due to economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Autozone
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inflation is so hot the Fed may have to hike interest rates like it's 1994

Inflation is so hot that Wall Street banks are falling over each other to predict the dramatic moves the Federal Reserve will have to make to cool prices off. Goldman Sachs raised eyebrows earlier this week by forecasting the Fed will raise interest rates by a half a percentage point in each of the next two meetings.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

The Mortgage Rate in America Every Year Since 1972

After four months of steady increase, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked at 4.91% on March 28, 2022 – the highest figure in over two years. The increase comes as the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, for the first time in three years, and scaling back its holdings of mortgage-backed securities. […]
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Job gains surpass expectations in March: Here's what it means for interest rates

Job growth surged in March, surpassing economists' expectations as the retail and hospitality sectors gained new employees, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Total nonfarm payroll increased by 431,000 in March, the report showed, driven primarily by strong gains in leisure and hospitality (112,000),...
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Rates on April 5, 2022: Rates Decrease Slightly

Some principal mortgage rates shrank today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also moved down. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to new high

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early 2019 on Monday, continuing to push higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation. U.S. bond yields were higher across the curve, with...
BUSINESS
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for April 1, 2022: Rates Shoot Up

A couple of important mortgage rates went up today. The inflation in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, climbed higher. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy