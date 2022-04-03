Cap Rates Reach New Records

A couple of important mortgage rates went up today. The inflation in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, climbed higher. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO