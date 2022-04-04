ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Clear Monday, stormy weather Tuesday

By Grace Thornton
mypanhandle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Dry conditions continue through Monday but wetter changes are on the way this week. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s...

www.mypanhandle.com

