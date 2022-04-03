ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne congratulates LSU's Kim Mulkey on winning AP Coach of the Year

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
Kim Mulkey completely revitalized LSU’s women’s basketball in just one season. Since an unbelievable stretch where the program made five consecutive Final Fours from 2004-08, the Tigers have made it to the Sweet 16 just twice.

They went 9-13 last season, and athletics director Scott Woodward opted to fix things with a big hire: the three-time national championship-winning coach at Baylor.

Mulkey orchestrated arguably the most impressive turnaround in the nation this year, leading the team to a 26-6 record and No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU was upset in the second round by Ohio State, but Mulkey was still named AP Coach of the Year for her efforts.

She also got some celebrity recognition from Lil Wayne. The world-famous rapper tweeted his congratulations to Mulkey, whom he described as a “dear friend.”

Wayne is a native of New Orleans and a fan of the Tigers, so it’s no surprise he enjoyed their run this season, especially if he has a prior relationship with Mulkey.

It was a bold move for her to leave the program where she won three titles, but like many power conference coaches in other sports over the past few years, she saw an opportunity in Baton Rouge.

LSU’s men’s program may have a questionable future with roster turnover and the shadow of potential NCAA allegations looming, but the women’s program has a very bright future with one of the game’s elite coaches in Mulkey at the helm.

