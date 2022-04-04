ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga goes full Old Hollywood glamour on Grammys 2022 red carpet

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago

Lady Gaga is bringing glamour to the 2022 Grammys.

The “House of Gucci” actress hit Sunday’s red carpet in Las Vegas wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown with an elegant pleated train.

She accessorized the look with a diamond and morganite Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Nest earrings featuring purple spinels and diamonds.

The “Chromatica” singer, 36, has a history of sporting enormous Tiffany gems, as she once donned a $30 million diamond necklace to the 2019 Oscars — and forgot to take it off before heading to Taco Bell after the awards show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDJvl_0eyNbNTo00 Gaga’s black-and-white gown featured an elegant pleated train.AFP via Getty Images

Just a few days before the April 3 awards show, the Recording Academy announced that Gaga would be performing during the ceremony, though she will be missing collaborator Tony Bennett; the crooner has officially retired from performing after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s .

Gaga is nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year for her joint LP with Bennett, “Love for Sale.”

The two are also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Music Video/Film.

It will be Gaga’s first Grammys performance since 2019, and other performers for the night include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

