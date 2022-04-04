ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch BTS deliver a spy-inspired performance of 'Butter' at the Grammys, despite 2 members testing positive for COVID

By Callie Ahlgrim
 3 days ago

BTS on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • BTS took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
  • The group performed hit single "Butter," which was nominated for best pop duo/group performance.
  • The performance was cast into doubt after two members, J-Hope and Jungkook, tested positive for COVID-19 .

