After building an impressive first-half lead, the Knicks only scored 31 points in the second half, giving the game away to Kevin Durant and the Nets. The New York Knicks (35-45) dropped their final matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (42-38) by a final score of 110-98. After leading by 19 at one point in the game, the Knicks were outplayed between the end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth, and they could not figure out how to stop the Nets from getting back into the contest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO