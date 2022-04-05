ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Autopsy results of Jeff Davis inmate who died in custody

By Dionne Johnson, Abigail Jones
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, 4/5/2022, 3:48 p.m.: The results of an autopsy performed on an inmate who died at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail have been released.

The autopsy performed on Leger by the Louisiana Forensic center Lafayette reported the preliminary cause of death was severe hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and congestive heart failure.

No injuries were found, the toxicology is pending.

ORIGINAL POST, 4/3/2022, 7:43 p.m.: Authorities say a Jeff Davis Parish inmate died Sunday afternoon after being found in distress in his cell.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said medical employees at the jail administered CPR until EMT personnel arrived on scene.

The inmate has been identified as Cody Joe Leger, 43 , of Jennings.

Ivey said he was pronounced dead by the Jennings American Legion hospital emergency room physician at 4:33 p.m. Sunday, and that the cause of death is believed to be related to medical conditions Leger was suffering from.

Acadia Parish driver declines to press charges after assault involving juveniles on ATV

An autopsy is scheduled on Monday.

Leger was booked into the parish jail on Tuesday March 29, 2022, after a court appearance on charges of entering or remaining on premises after forbidden, violation of protective orders, simple assault, failure to pay child support, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and simple assault.

He was transported to the hospital on the day of his arrest, Ivey said, and released by the hospital the same day.

Leger was reportedly being monitored by jail and medical personnel for several medical conditions.

