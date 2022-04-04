ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Person dies after being struck by train in West Ashley

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in West Ashley.

Charleston Police responded to an area of Hilton Drive at 6:44 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that someone had been hit by a train.

Police said that person died at the scene.

“This area is not near any vehicular roadways, and the incident is not being investigated as a traffic collision, but detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with Charleston PD.

We are told CSX is assisting CPD in their investigation.

