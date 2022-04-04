Photos: Singing in harmony at Power of the Throne event

The roses in the garden are usually intended for happier occasions. A dozen roses will never be enough: To Bluffton Police Department Patrolman Dominic Francis, who died while putting down “stop sticks” on Interstate 75 during a car chase Thursday morning. It’s a harsh reminder of the sacrifices made by these men and women who protect us in our daily lives. Officers never want to die in the line of duty, but their willingness to do the work despite the dangers is the very definition of courage. Francis died a hero. We’re grateful for the work of Francis and all the other selfless public servants out there who put their lives on the line.

LIMA, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO