Photos: Singing in harmony at Power of the Throne event

LIMA — The POTT’s Mega Choir will be holding a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. This event is free to the public. The POTT’s Mega Choir will consist of members of choirs from in and around the...
Three-year-old Adeline Shoppell and 3-year-old Kelsey Lynch of Wapakoneta enjoy a snow cone at the Great Pages Circus held at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening. The Great Pages Circus will be performing Wednesday, April 6, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Admission is $20 for adults, with children 14 and younger being admitted free with each paid adult. Admission for each additional child is $2. For more information about the featured performances at the circus, visit https://pagescircus.com/
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary hosted its 13th Annual Parents in P.E. event on Friday, which included participation of all grades on campus throughout the day and 350 parents in attendance. Parents faced students on an obstacle course of five different courses and a gaga ball pit. Check our photos here!
After years of precautions required by the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Harmony chorus is eager to get out in public and fill the air with music. The Brotherhood of Harmony will sing at the Palatine Winter Farmers Market between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 19, at the Palatine Train Station Parking Lot, 137 Wood St.
LIMA — The American Legion Post 96 will be holding charity bingo every Friday and Sunday in April. Games will be held at the American Legion Post 96, 711 S. Shore Drive, Lima. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6:45 p.m.
For me, Lady Jane has always been her own type of puzzle, which, of course, has been part of her charm. And I think it’s something of which she’s aware. Her Valentine’s Day card said as much. It read, “I know sometimes I do things that make you crazy, drive you up a wall, or make you want to scream, and since it’s Valentine’s Day, I just want to say (open card)…aren’t you glad it’s just sometimes?”
The roses in the garden are usually intended for happier occasions. A dozen roses will never be enough: To Bluffton Police Department Patrolman Dominic Francis, who died while putting down “stop sticks” on Interstate 75 during a car chase Thursday morning. It’s a harsh reminder of the sacrifices made by these men and women who protect us in our daily lives. Officers never want to die in the line of duty, but their willingness to do the work despite the dangers is the very definition of courage. Francis died a hero. We’re grateful for the work of Francis and all the other selfless public servants out there who put their lives on the line.
March 24 — Rylee Sneary and Blake Davis, Alger, boy. March 25 — Taylor Cowart, Lima, girl. March 28 — Kaley and Matt Harting, Coldwater, girl; Brooklynne Morris, Lima, boy. March 29 — Holly Jarrell and Austen Herron, Lima, boy; Sarah Harrod and Blake Priddy, Lima, boy....
LIMA — Community Relief is looking for volunteers to help their community by loving and serving those in need. Lima Ignite 2022, the third annual community-wide service weekend through Community Relief, will be Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12 in Lima. Other Community Relief outreaches are planned for July 21-23 in Van Wert and Sept. 15-17 in Troy.
LIMA - VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary will be hosting a Broasted Chicken Dinner, Potatoes, veggie, salad, roll and butter, and dessert for $10 per person from 5 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the VFW, 124 E Elm St, Lima. Dinner is open to the public, and everyone is welcome. Carry-outs...
OTTAWA — There will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at New Creation Church, 8127 E. Main St., Ottawa. The event is for children up to 17 years of age. Bikes and other prizes will be awarded.
ST. HENRY — Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, will hold its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at R & R Fabrications, Inc., 601 E. Washington St., St. Henry. The entrance is on the west side of the building off Linn Street.
LIMA — The VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary will be hosting a Good Friday fish dinner and dessert starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. The cost for the dinner is $10 per person, and meals will be served until they are gone. Carryouts are available by calling 419-229-9796.
WAPAKONETA — Speak Life Speech Therapy will celebrate the opening of its new office at 3 S. Willipie St, Wapakoneta. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce with an open house to follow.
LIMA —Citizens National Bank branches are each hosting a Community Shred Day April 29, where the public is invited to protect their identity by bringing their personal paper documents to be shredded. Area branches include 201 N. Main St., Lima, 305 E. Kiracofe Ave., Elida, 102 S. Main St.,...
Comments / 0