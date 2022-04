LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior Au’Diese Toney announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and is signing with The Familie talent agency out of California. “I want to thank all of Razorback Nation for welcoming me with open arms this season,” Toney said via his three-paragraph Twitter announcement. “With the support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO