URBANA - Illinois scored six runs in the first inning Tuesday and captured an 8-0 victory in five innings over SIUE in nonconference softball action at Eichelberger Field. "They got off to a great start," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "We gave up some free bases. We didn't make the plays the way we have been, and that led to a big inning, which we never recovered from."

URBANA, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO