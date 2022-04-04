Hateful Graffiti Spray-Painted On Trees Outside Cemetery At Haddonfield Friends Meeting
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The search continues for vandals who left behind hateful graffiti in Camden County. Swastikas were spray-painted on two trees outside a cemetery at Haddonfield Friends Meeting.
It was discovered on Friday morning.
The vandalism was covered up. There’s a school there, and workers did not want students and staff to see the symbols of hate when they return on Monday.
Haddonfield police are investigating.
