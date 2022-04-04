ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Video Show Chaos Before Mass Shooting

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody bags are littering a portion of downtown Sacramento after a mass shooting. Six people...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself

ST. LOUIS - Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday’s incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Complex

At Least 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Mass Shooting at Arkansas Car Show

One person is killed and 24 are injured after a mass shooting erupted at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night. Arkansas State Police confirmed the news in a press release on Sunday, with officials revealing that one suspect is in custody. Police said multiple children were injured in the shooting, which took place about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.
DUMAS, AR
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Police
KOAT 7

Video shows chase, shooting suspect in murder of massage spa worker

Investigators believe Raphael Marquez was tied to at least two murders, multiple home and business burglaries, kidnapping, and shooting at bystanders, including children. That crime spree ended when police caught up with him, then he was the one who was shot. Police have released video of the chase and shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
PIX11

Video shows shooting along Queens street, 1 injured, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was injured after three individuals fired shots at him in Queens Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 2:46 p.m., the three suspects pulled out their guns and started shooting at the 36-year-old victim in the vicinity of 188th Street and Henderson Avenue, video of the incident showed. The victim […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tri-City Herald

Video shows Pasco murder suspect ready to throw knife before officers shoot him

Pasco murder suspect Gabriel Artz appeared ready to throw a knife at police officers when they opened fire 10 days ago, killing him. Wednesday, Pasco police released footage from officer body cameras and dashcams taken during the March 13 confrontation near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Lewis Street. The...
PASCO, WA
CBS DFW

Shooting off I-35 in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died after he was shot on an I-35 access road in Fort Worth.Fort Worth Police said that at about 6:53 p.m. on April 6, 2022, Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of the northbound service road of I-35, the South Freeway, and East Morphy in reference to a shooting.When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded, and the victim was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment.Ultimately, the victim did not survive his injuries. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.Officials have not said if there was a motive or what circumstances led to the shooting. No suspects have been named publicly at this time.CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for comment.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy