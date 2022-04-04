PHOTOS: Cavaliers vs. 76ers, April 3, 2022

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The Cavaliers are furious, frustrated and they are running out of time. The Cavs are running out of time because with only three games left in the regular season, starting center Jarrett Allen (broken finger) and starting forward Evan Mobley (sprained ankle) are still sidelined. Their regular season ends April 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a game with the defending NBA champion Bucks.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cavaliers, 120-115, on April 5 to stop a six-game losing streak. Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the...
There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
In the hours following the death of the Lakers’ postseason hopes, head coach Frank Vogel (who could be coaching his last games with the Purple and Gold), took some time to speak candidly on what went wrong. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, he did not hold any...
Cleveland State is hiring longtime Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson as its next men’s basketball coach. Robinson, who spent seven seasons over two stints with the Cyclones, will be introduced at a news conference April 6 on Cleveland State’s campus. Robinson replaces Dennis Gates, who turned Cleveland State...
