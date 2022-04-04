ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local brewery raises funds for 6-year-old battling brain cancer

By Gabriel Chavez
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is grateful for an outpouring of support from their community. A local brewery came together Saturday for a six-year-old girl who is fighting for her life.

Skylar is fighting high-grade gliomas, an aggressive brain cancer. Friends of the family say that despite her tough battle, she is still full of life.

“She was super excited, she didn’t want to go home she wanted to stay with everybody,” said Victoria Quintana, a family friend, and a close friend to the owners of Brew Labs Brewery. The family is doing all they can to help Skylar. Friends wanted to do their part because Skylar’s parents are like family to them.

Victoria and the owners of Brew Labs came up with an idea. They decided to hold a fundraiser at the brewery in Rio Rancho.

For every pint of beer, growler, or can of beer sold, one dollar was donated. Close to 360 pints were sold.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page .

